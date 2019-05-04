Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR) Jazz has petitioned the Islamabad High Court to ensure that its existing spectrum license continues until equitable and fair renewal terms and conditions are finalised with the government of Pakistan. Jazz seeks to ensure that its 58 million telecom, broadband, and mobile financial customers have continuous service. The digital backbone of Pakistan is dependent on the telecom industry’s ability to expand its services, which requires a predictable and transparent investment environment. Jazz remains firm in its commitment to lead the digital revolution in Pakistan.