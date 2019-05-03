Share:

I beg to say that due to unavailability of hospital in Karki is a very heartbreaking issue. Due to which for a small sickness people of karki are compel to come in Turbat city, which is 73, kilometer distance from karki. There is a small hospital where there is no any proper facilities and is being run by some untrained nurses. In place of making the people fine they are making them sicker by giving date expire tablets and another types of medicines.

The purpose of mine to write this letter is to inform the authorities to have a look towards the serious issue.

SABA BARAN,

Karki, April 17.