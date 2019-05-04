Share:

ISLAMABAD - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly cricket team beat parliamentarians cricket team by 12 runs in an exhibition cricket match played here at Diamond cricket ground on Friday.

Batting first, KP Assembly piled up 172-5 in 18 overs. Ali Amin Gandapur was star of the day as he hammered 10 fours and 3 sixes in his unbeaten 78, while Syed Fakhar hit 26. In reply, parliamentarians could score 160. Mustafa was top scorer with 40 while Ali Zahid made 36 and Imran Khattak 34.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser graced the occasion as chief guest, while IRCA President Shakil Shaikh, who is also the convener of parliamentarians cricket team, was also present on the occasion.