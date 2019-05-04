Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has allocated two hundred million rupees for providing technical training to the orphans and destitute.

A spokesman of the provincial government told our Peshawar correspondent that seven hundred deserving students will be provided training in thirty-five skill development centers of the province.

Similarly, six thousand rupees stipend will be given to these students. On completion of the training, the students will also be provided tool-kits of their respective trades.