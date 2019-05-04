Share:

LAHORE : The Lahore Arts Council has planned to arrange a calligraphy exhibition on May 16. Calligraphy artists from all over the country are invited and encouraged to participate in this exhibition. The deadline for submission is open till May 13 and there is no limitation of size or medium for submitting the artworks. This exhibition is a step to bring forward and give recognition to young calligraphy artists by exhibiting their artworks with our renowned calligraphy artists. Talking to this scribe, Executive Director, Ather Ali Khan said: “Alhamra is determined to support artists from all over Pakistan to promote artists and cultural genres of Pakistan in every possible way. Artists from all fields are given an opportunity to submit maximum of two artworks in any medium with no limitation on size.”