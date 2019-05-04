Share:

ISLAMABAD - Lucky Star Cricket Club clinched Islamabad Cricket Association T20 Cup by routing Islamabad Gymkhana Club by 8 wickets at Diamond Club Ground on Friday.

Chasing the target, Lucky Star landed home safely in 15.3 overs losing just 2 wickets. Naseer Ullah struck unbeaten 64 and Raja M Fahim unbeaten 37. Left-arm Wajid Ali also bowled well for winners as claimed 4-22.

President Islamabad Region Shakil Shaikh distributed trophies among the winners, runners-up and individual performers. ICA president Nasir Iqbal, tournament committee chairman Syed Abrar Rizvi and North Zone president Shabbir Ahmed were also present there. “I am delighted to see Lucky Star winning this title and Islamabad Gymkhana playing in the final,” said Shakil Shaikh, “I fully appreciate effort of Lucky Star for raising standard of their game.”