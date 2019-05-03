Share:

LOS ANGELES-Madonna has started discussions for her new live tour. The ‘Material Girl’ hitmaker has confirmed she is planning to head out on the road, and while it is certainly on the cards it sounds like an official announcement isn’t coming just yet.

Asked by Billboard about the possibility of going on tour, she responded: ‘’Uh, it’s... it’s been spoken about in such a deep way that I’m actually having production meetings.’’

The 60-year-old tar also opened up on three of her top 10 Billboard Hot 100 songs - ‘Rescue Me’, ‘This Used To Be My Playground’ and ‘I’ll Remember’ - which she is still yet to ever perform live.