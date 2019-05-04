Share:

KARACHI (PR) The third edition of Momentum Tech Conference took place on the April 30 and May 01, 2019 at a hotel, hosting hundreds of startups, workshops, hackathon, key note sessions and panel discussions on tech, digital and entrepreneurial ecosystem of Pakistan. Participants, investors, technologists and local and global organizations were engaged to train, develop and bring forward the disruptive and innovative technologies to the world of tomorrow. The conference spread was designed in such a way that everyone could take back something. Representatives from notable organizations including Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, IBM, Google, Jazz, McKinsey were among many others who took part and addressed the challenges, these young startups face.

Momentum Tech Conference 2019 was a combined effort of various Momentum’s partners including Easy Tickets for ticketing, Covalent for Fintech Hackathon, TPL E-ventures as venture capital partner, Daftarkhawan for investor management, Virtual Force for Startup 100, Radical and Impact Dynamics for conducting workshops amongst others.