KARACHI-Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the proposal of Wapda for storage of water in Mangla Dam, instead of Tarbela would be accepted subject to fulfilment of Sindh’s demand.

The Wapda authorities have proposed water storage in Mangla Dam, instead of Tarbela. Subsequently, outflow of mangla would be restricted and the resultant shortfall to Punjab would be compensated from CJ and TP Link Canals.

The Sindh CM took this decision on Friday while presiding over a here at CM House. The meeting was attended by Minister Irrigation Nasir Shah, CM Special Assistant on Irrigation Ashfaq Memon, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Irrigation Jamal Shah, Special Secretary Irrigation Aslam Ansari and other concerned officers.

Special secretary Irrigation Aslam Ansari briefed the chief minister that a meeting of Advisory committee of IRSA was held in the first week of April to discuss water availability and regulation pattern during Kharif 2019. In the meeting, the Wapda representative contended for restricting storage in Tarbela Dam to level of 1430 ft up to June 30, 2019 on account of some work going on to facilitate power generation.

The representative of Sindh expressed reservations on the contention of the authority on the grounds as follows:

The first phase of receipt of water at rim stations is attributed to snow melting which is partly utilized for sowing of cotton crop, seedlings for paddy crop and storage in reservoirs to maintain consistency in release downstream.

The second phase of receipt at rim station is attributed to glacial melting during June and July.

The third phase of receipt is attributed to glacial melting augmented by monsoon rains during end of July and august which is mainly retained in dams for utilization during forthcoming Rabi season.

During the interim period of phase one and two from June 10 to July 10 dip in inflows is experienced which is compensated by releases from dams. This period happens to be paddy transplantation season. Thus, it is desirable to maintain Tarbela Dam at 1450 ft level to ensure supply of irrigation water during transplantation and maturity of newly transplanted crop. On the occasion, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that his government would give concurrence to the proposal of Wapda on some terms and conditions. The terms and conditions as spelt out by the chief minister are:

Indent by the Irrigation Department downstream Chasham be awarded priority over transfer of water to Jhelum-Chenab system.

Chashma reservoir be kept at brim full of above 648 ft to cover up dip inflows for consistency in fulfilling indents by Sindh Irrigation. In case of depressed receipt at rim station provision of water to Sindh be ensured by release from Mangla reservoir, unconditionally. The chief minister approved the conditional proposal and allowed Irrigation department to put it forth in the next Advisory Committee meeting of IRSA scheduled to be held May 2019.

Sindh Rule of Law Roadmap

KARACHI (NNI): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah approving `Sindh Rule of Law Roadmap’ which is basically a reformative work in Criminal Justice System worked out in collaboration with international agencies has directed the Home Department to establish its implementation unit and place in the next cabinet meeting for approval discussion and approval. The document was presented in a meeting held under the chairmanship of the chief minister and was attended by two delegations, Mission from United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and British Commission.

The UNODC delegation include Ms Jouhaida, retired IG Police Mr Niaz Siddiki, Syed Waaqas Shah, Ghulam Ali, and BHC delegates were Ms Susan Loughhead, Mr Eram Zehra. The chief minister was assisted by Advocate General Salman talibuddin, IG Police Dr Kaleem Imam, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid jamal Abro, Home Secretary Kazi kabir and others.

The Rule of Law Road Map is a vision document that describes how specific challenges related to justice delivery system in Sindh need to be addressed in a collaborative fashion in the next five years. All the stakeholders, including the home department and criminal justice institutions of the province, have identified the priority areas of reforms.

The chief minister said that the road map was designed to expedite system-wide implementation efforts aimed at increasing public confidence and trust in Rule of law, as well as to ensure that the institutions of Criminal Justice System (CJS) in Sindh were strengthened to carry out their statutory tasks within the framework of their respective responsibilities and in mutual cooperation with each other.

Shah said that the whole idea was to meet citizens’ expectations through evidence-based policy actions across the Rule of law sector. The road map was developed by a team of technical experts who carried out extensive research and analysis under the departmental leadership of Home.

Provincial Home Secretary Kazi Kabir said as an inclusive framework, the roadmap includes detailed institutional assessment and strategic prioritization based on discussion and consultation with police, prosecution, prisons, probation and Reclamation, Law, as well as the Sindh High Court.

During the discussion, the Sindh CM said that impetus for Rule of Law reforms came from the constitution, National Action Plan, priorities of Sindh government, Pakistan’s international obligations, national Judicial Policy, National Internal Security Policy, NACTA recommendations and the Sustainable Development Goals.

He added that given the evolving consensus on the need for system approach towards comprehensive rule of law reforms, it was but obvious that none of the national imperatives of governance, development or security were achievable in absence of a well-functioning criminal justice and rule of law in Sindh.

Shah said that the policy instruments clearly link rule of law and efficacy of the criminal justice system firstly to peace, security and stability and secondly to economic growth, prosperity and sustainability and thirdly to the protection of fundamental rights and freedoms of individuals.