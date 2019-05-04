Share:

Mardan - Corps Commander Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Lt General Shaheen Mazhar Mahmood awarded gold medal to Nazia Shah for her services for women rights . Talking to the Nation, Nazia Shah District Vice President of women wing of Awami National Party and social worker said that she will continue her struggle to politically, economically, socially empower women.Meanwhile, provincial vice president of Malgari-e-Wakelan, a lawyer’s wingof Awami National Party, along with other five members resigned from the basic membership as protest against the intra-party elections.