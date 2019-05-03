Share:

LOS ANGELES - Netflix’s appetite for office space in Hollywood is not yet sated. The media company has signed leases for 170,000 square feet more office space in Hollywood and East Hollywood, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The majority of the space—about 100,000 square feet—is in Lincoln Property Company’s complex at the Musicians Union of Hollywood, built in 1950. Netflix is leasing up all the available space in the two-building campus at 817 Vine Street.

The Musicians Union Hall was landmarked by the city last year, in recognition of its status as the first musicians union in the nation to desegregate and the major contributions of its members, who were considered “the foremost entertainers and studio musicians of the era.”

Netflix is also slated to move into 70,000 square feet of space across the 101 Freeway, just south of Sunset and Western, where the streaming media company has sublet space from ZestFinance, a financial software company. The Times reports Netflix is expected to move in to the 1990s-built offices there within a couple months.

The two locations are the latest in a long line of sizeable leases Netflix has made in Hollywood.

Over the last year, the company rented 355,000 square feet at Kilroy Realty’s under-construction Academy on Vine complex, which won’t be complete until next year, and an entire 13-story tower called EPIC, owned by Hudson Pacific Properties. The company was also reportedly in talks to buy the Egyptian Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard, with plans to use it for screenings and special events.