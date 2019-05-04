Share:

On the directions of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan Army established a free medical camp in far-flung Gishkor and Kooli areas of Balochistan's Awaran district.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations statement, specialist doctors including lady doctors provided medical care and free medicine to more than 3500 patients including women and children.

One hundred eye surgeries were performed besides important diagnosis test of ECG, ultrasound, hepatitis and screening etc, statement further read

Free ration packs were also distributed amongst one hundred fifty families on the occasion.

Similar medical camps were also established in Kharran, Gulistan, Badini, Shahraig, Naushki, Naseerabad, Chaman and Ziarat areas which provided quality medical facility to thousands of patients.