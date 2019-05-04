Share:

LAHORE - The International Cricket Council on Friday unveiled an expanded ICC Men’s Twenty 20 International Team Rankings table with 80 teams. In April 2018, ICC had granted T20I status to all the ICC members.

Only those teams that have passed the criteria of having played at least six matches against other ICC members since May 2016 feature in the rankings table.

The newly expanded list has Pakistan at the top of the rankings with 286 points, a spot they have retained, while six countries at the bottom-most are yet to open their account (0). South Africa (262) and India (260) have swapped positions, with the former moving up from fifth to second. Just one point separates them from the duo of England and Australia who are tied on 261 teams.

Pakistan, of late, have been the most consistent side in the shortest format. They won eleven T20I series on the trot starting September 2016 and the streak came to an end in their last series against South Africa, where they suffered a 1-2 loss.

Afghanistan (241) and Sri Lanka (227) have moved up one place each to seventh and eighth respectively. West Indies (226), the T20 World Champions, have gone down a spot to the ninth position. Bangladesh are positioned tenth with 220 points.

Zimbabwe (192), the Test playing nation, have hardly tasted success in the 20-over format and hence have been demoted to the 13th position. The African side hasn’t won a T20I series since February 2010 and hence are placed below lesser experienced teams - Scotland (199) and Nepal (212). Like Nepal, Ireland (182) too have moved up two places to claim the 15th spot.