Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad says Pakistan Railways will be developed on modern lines to make it a profitable entity.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad today, he regretted that Railways was neglected in the past and not a single penny was spent on it.

He said as a result of the measures taken by present government, the revenue of passenger trains witnessed an increase of four billion rupees as compared to last year.

Sheikh Rashid said efforts are also being made to increase the number of freight trains. He said an agreement has been signed with Pakistan Air Force for supply of oil.