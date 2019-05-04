Share:

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that the Pakistani troops are fully capable of defeating all threats ‘irrespective of the front’.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) here on Saturday, the Army Chief stated this during his visit to Northern Light Infantryman (NLI) Battalion along Line of Control (LOC).

Hailing the operational readiness, high morale and motivation of the troops, he also appreciated befitting response to provocative Indian firing despite restraints shown by Pakistan Army owing to safety and security of Kashmiri citizens along the LOC.

While interacting with the troops, General Bajwa said, “We are well aware of defence and security challenges being faced by the country and we are capable of defeating all threats ‘irrespective of the front’.” Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lt Gen Bilal Akbar accompanied the army chief on the occasion.