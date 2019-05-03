Share:

Unabomber

April 4, 1998, was the day when a serial killer and domestic terrorist met his fate. Ted Kaczynski engaged in a nationwide bombing campaign for almost two decades between from 1978 to 1995. His primary targets were people leading the technological change. What differentiates Kaczynski from other terrorists is perhaps his profound academic career. He was a mathematician and a professor.

The search for Kaczynski took seventeen years while it was his own manifesto, which leads to his arrest. The manifesto was against the industrial revolution and modern technology, similar to what Kaczynski despised. The manifesto was in reputable newspapers including the New York Times and the Washington Post as per Kaczynski’s demand.

It was on April 3, 1996, when the authorities raided a small cabin in Lincoln, Montana and there he was, a man who fled law enforcement for seventeen years was arrested. As per the FBI`s assessment, they found a wealth of incriminating evidence in that small cabin including bomb-making devices which lead to Kaczynski`s arrest.