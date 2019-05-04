Share:

Islamabad - Ruling out prospect of bringing about presidential form of government in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday dismissed the ongoing media debate on the issue saying there has been no such thinking in the government.

In his interaction with a group of senior journalists from the print and electronic media here at the Prime Minister Office, Imran Khan categorically rejected that any effort towards bringing about presidential system was underway. “There has been no such thinking in the government,” he said.

Khan had called senior media persons to share the details of the seven draft bills his government intends to legislate to serve the larger public interest. He said these included those concerning establishment of Legal and Justice Authority, Enforcement of Women Property Rights, Amendment in the Code of Civil Procedure and Whistleblowers and Vigilance Commission.

Highlighting the importance of these bills, he said they were essentially aimed at the wellbeing of the poor and weaker segments of the society. He expressed the hope that these laws would help ensure speedy justice to the public and make the masses stakeholders in efforts to eradicate corruption from the country.

Answering a question about the hurdles in getting these bills passed from the parliament, especially from the Senate where the ruling party is in minority, the prime minister said, “If opposition stands with us to pass these bills, it will be a good thing.”

He said the government will try to ensure smoothly sailing of these bills in the parliament because they were all related to the public interest, and the public would be watching the role of the government as well as the opposition parties.

“I was asked to make an inquiry commission for alleged election rigging and I did that, but the opposition did not even show up for the making of the commission,” he said about the negative role played by the opposition in the past.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said he felt ashamed to sit in the National Assembly because of the unsavoury language used by opposition. “I am unable to comprehend what happens in the Parliament. For eight months, there has only been conflict there.”

Imran criticised opposition parties by saying that they were trying to get away with their corruption while using democracy as an excuse. Reiterating his resolve to eradicate corruption, the prime minister said he does not care about his premiership but will not sign another national reconciliation ordinance (NRO).

“In 2016, [former interior minister] Chaudhry Nisar stated that Bilawal Bhutto and Ayyan Ali’s bills [of personal expenditure] were being paid by the same [bank] accounts,” he said. “Are these [corruption] cases made up by me?” asked the prime minister, while referring to the ongoing accountability process in the country.

About the fate of former Finance Minister Asad Umar, who turned down Imran’s offer to head the energy ministry and resigned from the cabinet a month ago, the prime minister said that he [Asad] would rejoin the federal cabinet.

“The changing of ministers is only to change the batting order,” Khan, who is also a former Pakistan cricket team captain. The govt will make use of all suitable individuals for the good of the country, he added.