Prime Minister Imran Khan is laying foundation stone of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme in Renala Khurd near Okara today.

He is also likely to hold separate meetings with Punjab Governor, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to discuss important matters.

Punjab cabinet has already approved release of five billion rupees to the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency for the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.