LAHORE : Prime Minister Imran Khan who arrived in the provincial metropolis on Friday evening is scheduled to spend a busy day here.

He will visit Lahore Fort on Saturday (today) to see the largest picture wall there. DG Walled City Kamran Lashari will brief the Prime Minister about its historic importance and the conservation work going at the Fort. He will also attend a function at Aitchison College.

Prime Minister is also set to lay the foundation stone of Naya Pakistan Housing project at Renala Khurd, a small town in Okara district.