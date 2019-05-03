Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police have arrested 614 drug pushers during the ongoing year and recovered cache of narcotics from them, a police spokesman said on Friday.

Following directions and guidance of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, the police spokesperson said, renewed efforts were made to curb bootlegging and drug peddling activities in the city. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed conducted special meetings with heads of police stations to brief them about accelerating efforts against such anti-social elements. In the light of these directions, he said, Islamabad police launched special crackdown against drug-pushers and bootleggers. The police arrested 614 persons and recovered a total of 220.800 kilogram hashish, 20.644 kilogram heroin, 6.410 kilogram opium, 1.362 Kilogram ice, 11 gram cocaine and 6616 wine bottles from them. Special efforts were made against those involved in supplying drugs at the educational institutions and seven persons were nabbed. A total of 5.460 kilogram hashish, 325 gram heroin were also recovered from them, the spokesman maintained.

While reviewing this performance, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has appreciated the police performance and said it is prime responsibility of the police to provide relief to the citizens and every possible effort would be made to ensure it. The DIG has urged all the police officials to adopt decent attitude for success in policing affairs and added sluggish attitude towards resolving public affairs would not be tolerated. He said that utmost efforts should be made to curb the menace of drug, putting at risk the future of our generation.

Meanwhile, CIA of Islamabad police have arrested two drug-pushers from the areas of Tarnol and Sabzi Mandi police stations and recovered 4200 grams hashish from their possession. The police team arrested two drug-pushers Ishfaq and Kareem and recovered 4200 gram of hashish from their possession.

Meanwhile CIA team recovered two 30-bore pistols each from the possession of Waseem and Raiz. Noon Police arrested a drug-pusher namely Naseer Khan and recovered 1015 gram hashish from him while Hameed Khan was held for having one 30-bore pistol. Khanna police arrested Shehbaz Masih involved in aerial firing and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him. Ramana police arrested Azher Ali and recovered 185 gram heroine from him. Bhara Kahu police arrested Awais and recovered 210 gram hashish from him. Bani Gala police arrested Ali Ehtsham and recovered two wine bottles from him while Abbas Ashraf was nabbed for selling petroleum products illegally in the area. Margalla police arrested two accused Umer and Adeel allegedly involved in theft cases and recovered stolen valuables from their possession. Tarnol police arrested four accused Allah Ditta, Ghulam Abbas, Faiz and Ali for their alleged involvement in theft cases. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway, according to the police.