LAHORE (PR) Realme, the No. 1 quality smartphone brand in Pakistan, recently launched realme 3, the most powerful phone in budget segment. The young brand announced the overwhelming response of realme 3 post launch. The product is sold out online and offline market response has been even better within two weeks of its launch and first round of sales. The ‘Proud to be Young’ brand earned the highest rating of 5 on Daraz and sold a monumental 1000 units of realme 3 in 10 minutes being completely soldout. The offline 4+64 GB variant also sold over 2000 units of the stylish device in the first round of sales. The second round of sale took place on Daraz on 2nd May. The device powered by AI master MediaTeK Helio P60 processor comes with a long-lasting 4230 mAh battery with 3D Unibody Design and Gradient Colours. Realme 3 is equipped with an upgraded 13MP + 2MP dual rear camera with Nightscape and Chroma Boost mode, which are the first in this category.

This smartphone comes in two variants, 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM (available online) and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM (available offline) with 6.2-inch dewdrop full screen and triple SIM slots expandable up to 256GB. The device comes with 2 exquisite colours - Radiant Blue and Dynamic Black.