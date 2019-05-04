Share:

LAHORE : Seven people were wounded during gunfire between two rival groups in a village near Raiwind, police said on Friday. A police official said the gunfire erupted between Lateef and Younas groups as they clashed over the possession of a piece of land near Pajiyan Village. Both the groups had filed complaints against each other at the local police station. On Friday morning, they opened gunfire on each other as they clashed. As a result, seven men from the both groups sustained bullet injuries. Rescue workers said the injured were shifted to Jinnah Hospital. The injured were identified by police as Muhammad Lateef 35, Younas 45, Abdul Majeed 50, Muhammad Shafique25, Muhammad Farooq 18, and Muhammad Usman 24.