Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has signed Local Government Bill 2019.

According to details, the new municipal system consists of two categories that include municipal and mohalla councils in urban areas, while tehsil and village councils in rural areas.

In a statement in Lahore on Saturday, the Governor said in the New Local Bodies System, transfer of power has been ensured to grassroots level.

He said public representatives will be truly empowered in New Local Bodies System.