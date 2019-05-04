Share:

ISLAMABAD - State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) gained a potentially decisive 109-run first innings lead over Higher Education Commission (HEC) on the second day of the four-day Patron’s Trophy Grade II 2018-19 final at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi on Friday.

State Bank bowlers restricted HEC to 283 for 8 in the first innings allocation of 83 overs. On day two, HEC had resumed their first innings on the overnight score of 26 for no loss. Mohammad Faiq and Hamza Akbar hit half centuries for HEC but it was the combined bowling effort of State Bank’s Mohammad Ilyas (two for 72) and Israrullah (two for 26) that pegged them back. Faiq hit eight fours and a six in his 141-ball 82 while Hamza scored an unbeaten 56 off 61 balls with six fours.

State Bank reached 34 for the loss of one wicket in their second innings at close of play, taking their overall lead to 143 runs with two days play left in the game. On day one State Bank had scored 392 for the loss of eight wickets in their first innings allocation of 83 overs.

SCORES IN BRIEF: AT PINDI STADIUM, RAWALPINDI:

SBP (1ST INNINGS): 392-6, 83 overs (Naved Yasin 118 not out, {96b, 11x4, 6x6}; Saad Ali 105, {146b, 10x4, 1x6}; Sahibzada Farhan 90, {95b, 13x4, 1x6}; Rohail Nazir 36, {83b, 5x4, 1x6}; Mamoon Riaz 2-81) and 34-1, 10 overs.

HEC (1ST INNINGS): 283-8, 83 overs (Mohammad Faiq 82, {141b, 8x4, 1x6}; Hamza Akbar 56 not out, {139b, 6x4}; Hammad Butt 44, {58b, 7x4}; Kamran Afzal 40, {66b, 4x4, 1x6}; Israrullah 2-26, Mohammad Ilyas 2-72)