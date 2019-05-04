Share:

KARACHI - Acting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh on Friday said that Sindh province has more cases of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) AIDS than Punjab.

“Sindh has less population than Punjab, but the number of AIDS cases is more than Punjab,” Haleem Adil Sh said while talking to media here in Karachi.

He said that Sindh has 15, 493 AIDS cases, regretting that the province had allocated billions of rupees budget in health sector over the last 10 years.

The PTI leader said the laboratory has declared Asmat case medical report alright. “This is the same laboratory where wine became honey.”

He said that few months ago, AIDS cases had surfaced in Hyderabad and he had submitted a resolution about it. Following that, he said, a press conference was held against him. “If they would have heard me then, they would not have to face Larkana incident,” he claimed.

Haleem Sh said that according to the report of the Sindh health minister, screening could not be held in Sindh.

On May 1, screening of at least 2,300 people had been done in Rato Dero in five days and 85 of them have been tested positive for the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

Programme Manager Anti-AIDS Dr Sikandar Ali had said those affected by the virus included 67 children. He had said that 18 of the affected people were tested positive for HIV acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).

Samples of the AIDS cases were sent to Jacobabad laboratory for testing.

The Sindh AIDS Control Programme had sent the report to the federal government.