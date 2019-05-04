Share:

Kabul - The Taliban in Afghanistan have rejected calls for a Ramazan ceasefire and attacked the traditional council, or loya jirga, which made the proposal, reported BBC on Friday.

The grand assembly is meeting in Kabul this week to discuss peace and called for an immediate ceasefire between the government and militants. President Ashraf Ghani agreed to a truce provided it was not “one-sided”.

But the Taliban rejected the call and accused members of being government allies.

Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special peace envoy for Afghanistan, said on Twitter on Friday he had called during talks for the Taliban to lay down their arms. A Taliban spokesman tweeted that the US should end its use of force instead.