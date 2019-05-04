Share:

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh says the upcoming budget for next fiscal year would focus on bringing about macro-economic stability in the country.

Addressing an Investment Conference in Islamabad, he said the next budget would also focus on introducing measures for welfare of vulnerable segments of society, as highlighted in the PTI's manifesto.

The advisor said the budget would comprise measures to address issues of fiscal and monetary policies for promoting sustainable growth.

He said the government is committed to fiscal discipline, improving macro-economic policies and engaging with the rest of the world.

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said there would be an enhancement in social safety programmes, which have been integrated under the umbrella of Ehsas programme.