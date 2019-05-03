Share:

RAWLPINDI- A 37-year-old woman was killed and her two daughters got injuries when the roof of her house collapsed in Lalkurti, the precinct of Police Station Civil Line, informed official sources on Friday.

Meanwhile, nine passengers sustained critical injuries in a road mishap on GT Road, they said.

According to sources, a female namely Nadira Bibi along with her two daughters Zahra and Sehrosh were sleeping in a room of her mud-made house located at Dhobi Ahata in Lalkurti when the roof of the house caved in because of torrential rain in the area. As a result, the three women buried under the rubbles while the locals alerted Recue 1122 which came on the spot and pulled out the victims. Sources said Nadira Bibi died on the spot whereas Zahra sustained multiple injuries and were rushed to hospital.

However, the sources said, Sehrosh suffered minor injuries. The local police also rushed to the site and investigated the matter.

On the other hand, nine passengers sustained injuries when a speeding passenger vehicle collided with a tree outside Radio Pakistan Gate at Dhoke Shaukat on GT Road, sources said.

A minor girl remained unhurt in the road mishap.

According to sources, a passenger vehicle enrooting from Gujranwala to New Islamabad Airport smashed into a tree along with road at 5am when the driver of van slept while driving.

As a result, nine passengers including three females and two children sustained injuries and have been moved to hospital for medical treatment.

The victims were identified as Rehana, Faizan, Qasim, Musarat, Urooj, Nimra Shahid, Javed, Shahid Aslam and Rukhsana. Rescue 1122 spokesman told media that the victims belonged to the same family which was travelling from Gujaranwala to NIIAP.