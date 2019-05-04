Share:

LAHORE - The World Cup 2019 trophy arrived Lahore for the third time and was displayed here at a local hotel on Friday.

The trophy arrived in Pakistan on May first and was on display in Federal Capital, Islamabad for two days and afterwards it reached here. The voyage of the grandeur Cup to Pakistan has been arranged by Coca Cola and a large number of diehard lovers of the game assembled here at a local hotel to get a glimpse of the masterpiece of sports memento which will be presented to its 2019 edition winner. The Cup will get underway from May 30 in England. “We are confident that Pakistan will win the mega event and we have pinned a lot of hope with Pakistan team,” said cricket lovers, who gathered to see the trophy and had selfies with it.