LAHORE - The Young Doctors Association (YDA) continued boycott of outdoor patients (OPDs) department of hospitals across the province on the second day Friday against the Medical Teaching Reforms Act 2018.

Although the authorities continued provision of health facilities at OPDs with the help of consultants and administrative doctors, thin attendance of healthcare providers left patients in the lurch.

The Young Doctors Association has announced continuing strike till the government withdrew proposed legislation from the Punjab assembly.

The association arranged conventions at teaching hospitals across the province to highlight salient features of the proposed legislation which according to them was against interests of both the healthcare providers and the patients. Rejecting the act, doctors warned the government of dire consequences if it decided to go ahead with the anti patients legislation.

Addressing a convention at Sheikh Zayed Hospital, YDA office bearers held health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid responsible for the mess. They wondered that why the government was bent upon bringing the system that has already failed in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the call of Young Doctors Association, healthcare providers stayed away from OPDs of hospitals across the province.

The Young Doctors Association had threatened to go on strike for indefinite period if the Medical Teaching Reforms Act 2018 was passed from the House.

Addressing a press conference at Mayo Hospital on Thursday, YDA’s Dr Qasim Awan, Dr Salman Haseeb and Dr Mehmood Ahmed said any attempt to get the bill passed from the assembly would led to strong protest.

Dr Mehmood Ahmed said that the Young Doctors Association would not tolerate government action against doctors protesting for their due rights.