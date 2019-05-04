Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR) With over 12 million 4G customers, Pakistan’s no.1 data network Zong 4G is carrying the largest 4G subscribers base on the widest 4G network with the highest data traffic. Affirming the position as 4G leader in the market, Zong 4G’s unrelenting focus on customer centric solutions and services, the company is spearheading the digital revolu­tion and innovation across the country. The state-of-the-art network, with more than 11,000 4G sites, Zong 4G offers the widest and most ad­vanced 4G services through the length and breadth of the country.

“Our robust technological prowess and commitment to best-in-class infrastructure, is the key to our success. We are committed to invest to of­fer premier services in the industry and will remain to be digital partner for millions,” said the company spokesperson. By offering a unique mix of affordable and seamless services, Zong 4G is the foremost preference of millions of Pakistani’s across the country.