HYDERABAD - The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 325 as 13 new cases were reported here during the last 24 hours. According to the data updated by the provincial health department here on Sunday, out of 325 confirmed coronavirus cases, majority were of local transmissions. The Sindh Health department officials informed that majority of patients were admitted to COVID-19 isolation wards, set up in different hospitals of the city for further treatment.

Of these 325 confirmed cases, 169 patients have so far recovered and discharged from isolation wards of different hospitals of the city