PESHAWAR - The district administration Peshawar arrested 148 more for profiteering and violation of lockdown
from different localities
of the district.Deputy Commissioner (DC), Peshawar Mohammad
Ali Asghar along with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ishfaq
Khan and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Nauman
Ali Shah inspected bazaars at Faqir Kelley, Bashirabad, Bacha Khan Chowk, G.T. Road, Ashraf Road, Hashtnagri, Pajgi Road and other localities and arrested several persons
for profiteering and violation of lockdown, said a news release issued
here Sunday.Most of the arrested persons were included those shopkeepers that carrying businesses