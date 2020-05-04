Share:

PESHAWAR - The district administration Peshawar arrested 148 more for profiteering and violation of lockdown

from different localities

of the district.Deputy Commissioner (DC), Peshawar Mohammad

Ali Asghar along with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ishfaq

Khan and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Nauman

Ali Shah inspected bazaars at Faqir Kelley, Bashirabad, Bacha Khan Chowk, G.T. Road, Ashraf Road, Hashtnagri, Pajgi Road and other localities and arrested several persons

for profiteering and violation of lockdown, said a news release issued

here Sunday.Most of the arrested persons were included those shopkeepers that carrying businesses