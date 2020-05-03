Share:

Rawalpindi- Around 2,777 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 537 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment, while 155 were discharged after recovery.

According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations (DPR) Punjab, 259 COVID-19 confirmed patients were admitted in different hospitals of the district including 111 of Rawal Town, 42 Potahar Town, 50 Rawalpindi Cantt, 20 Gujar Khan, 21 Taxila, four Kahuta, two KalarSyedan and nine from Murree.

The DPR said 90 patients were quarantined in isolation at homes, 155 were discharged after recovery, while 33 patients died in the district. The residents were advised not to visit KalyamAwan tehsil Gujar Khan, DheriHassanabad, DhokeParacha, DhokeRatta, DhokeMangtal, AmmarPura, ZafarulHaq road, Satellite Town and WahCantt areas as number of positive cases were reported from these areas.