KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that 214 more patients had recovered from the coronavirus and returned to their homes in the province, while 363 more positive cases had been reported between Saturday and Sunday.

“This is for the first time the recovery ratio seems to be encouraging, but cases of local transmission are still on the rise,” he said in a statement issued from the CM House.

Giving further details, the chief minister said that 3,032 tests were conducted which led to the detection of 363 new cases.

“Or in other words, 11.9 percent of the tests turned out to be positive,” he elaborated.

He further said the health department had so far tested 64,052 samples, which led to the detection of 7,465 new cases of Covid-19, which constituted 11.7 percent of the total number of tests conducted.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that eight patients succumbed to the virus during the last one day, taking the death toll to 130 in the province, which was 1.7 percent of the total number of patients.

“This shows that our recovery ratio is comparatively better,” he said. The chief minister said that 5,780 patients were under treatment, including 4,638 who were in isolation at their homes, 615 at isolation centers and 527 admitted at different hospitals.

He added that of 76 patients, who were in critical condition, 17 were on ventilators.

Updating on situation in Karachi, the Sindh CM said that out of 363 fresh cases, 231 had been reported from the city.

He said that 67 cases had been detected in District East, 55 in South, 45 in Central, 28 in West, 21 in Korangi and 15 in Malir.

He disclosed that there were more cases of local transmission in Larkana and Ghotki.

Giving details, Murad said that Larkana had 30 cases, Ghotki 21 cases, Hyderabad 13, Shaheed Benazirabad 13, Khairpur 10, Jacobabad nine, Sukkur eight, Matiari 2 and Dadu one.

The chief minister said that the local spread was quite worrisome.

“We have tried to contain it, but people do not care and violate the SOPs,” he said, and concluded that the epidemic could be defeated when each of us would take the responsibility of securing himself and his family.