LAHORE - As many as 638 new COVID-19 patients were reported from across Punjab on Sunday, the highest number of new cases reported in a day since the pandemic outbreak. On the other hand, six more succumbed to the deadly virus in the province, taking the death toll to 121.

So far 57 COVID-19 patients have died in Lahore, 21 Rawalpindi, 16 Multan, six each in Gujranwala and Faisalabad, three each in Rahim Yar Khan and Gujrat, two Sargodha and one each in Bahawalpur, Attock, Rajanpur, Sahiwal, Jhang, Narowal and Toba Tek Singh.

Out of 7,494 confirmed COVID-19 patients, 1926 are preachers of the Tableeghi Jamat, 768 Shia devotees who recently returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 4,714 ordinary citizens who either have a travel history or fell victim to local transmission.

From amongst common citizens, the highest number of cases have been reported from Lahore, where the number has reached 2,476.

As many as 419 patients were reported from Rawalpindi, 294 Sialkot, 241 Gujrat, 211 Gujranwala, 178 Faisalabad, 98 Multan, 87 Sargodha, 72 Rahim Yar Khan, 61 each Kasur and Jhelum, 51 Vehari, 44 Jhang, 38 Hafizabad, 37 DG Khan, 35 Attock, 34 Mandi Bahauddin, 25 Sheikhupura, 24 Muzaffargarh, 22 Pakpattan, 21 each Bahawalpur and Mianwali, 20 Narowal, 19 Okara, 18 each Lodhran and Nankana Sahib, 15 Khushab, 14 Sahiwal, 13 each Bhakkar and Chiniot, 11 Bahawalnagar, eight Toba Tek Singh, seven Khanewal, five Chakwal and three Layyah.

Of 1,926 confirmed COVID-19 cases in preachers, 815 were reported from Raiwind Markaz, 145 Sargodha, 126 Multan, 106 Lodhran, 67 Bhakar, 61 Muzafargarh, 56 Rahim Yar Khan, 54 Jhelum, 46 Vehari, 43 Bahawalpur, 38 Layya, 35 Hafizabad, 33 Mandi Bahauddin, 32 Khushab, 30 Rawalpindi, 28 Nankana Sahib, 27 Bahawalnagar, 26 Narowal, 22 each Rajanpur and Sialkot, 21 Gujranwala, 18 Faisalabad, 16 Attock, 13 Pakpattan, 12 Sheikhupura, 10 Gujrat, eight Sahiwal, seven Mianwali, six Khanewal and two Okara.

Out of 768 confirmed patients from amongst pilgrims, 457 were reported from Multan, 221 Dera Ghazi Khan, 42 Gujranwala, 25 Sargodha and 23 Faisalabad.

Out of 86 COVID-19 patients in Jails, 59 were reported from Lahore, nine DG Khan, seven Gujranwala, three each Sialkot and Jhelum, two Bhakkar and one each from Faisalabad, Kasur and Hafizabad.

As per focal person of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 92622 tests have been performed in the province.

As many as 2591 patients have recovered and returned home. Presently, 22 serious patients are under treatment at High Dependency Units in public sector hospitals.