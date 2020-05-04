Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan on Sunday said that a digital revolution was expected in the country’s healthcare system, economic, education and business sectors after the coronavirus pandemic was over.

He expressed these views while addressing a video conference held here on “On Digital AJK under Sustainable Developing Goals during and after the Coronavirus pandemic.” The conference was organised by “Digital Pakistan”, AJK Presidential secretariat said in a news release.

The AJK president said that the Sustainable Development Goals were likely to assume primary importance in the aftermath of COVID-19, especially those related to health, poverty, hunger, livelihood, water, sanitation and energy. “Digital technology has played a key role in tracing the coronavirus patients and their testing, and we also have been able to set up three digitized testing centres in Azad Kashmir,” he informed.

“Our first priority in AJK was to diagnose and trace potential Covid-19 patients. For testing and contact tracing, digital technology was crucial,” Masood Khan said, and added that the latest digital data on coronavirus was shared via the Internet and on WhatsApp. The government in Muzaffarabad, he said, was digitally connected to the divisions and district offices and with the Rapid Response Teams in the field. “The government and philanthropists together have made sure that nobody goes hungry during Covid 19. Again digital database helped us identify the needy and the indigent,” he said.

The AJK president said that five public sector universities in the liberated state were at present busy making preparations to impart online education to students, and efforts were being made to extend internet services to all areas with the help of service providers.

“Experiments are also being done to provide modern healthcare facilities to the people in far-flung areas with the help of telemedicine technology,” Khan said, adding that the AJK universities had also started offering courses to students in new technologies such as artificial intelligence, internet of things, robotic block chain, and cloud computing.

Khan said that at present, the revival of economy and resumption of businesses, which had been badly affected by the coronavirus, were the biggest challenge for us, while another target of sustainable development was peace and justice.

Referring to the situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the AJK president said taking advantage of the coronavirus, the Indian forces in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were killing young men, abducting and illegally detaining people, falsely charging journalists, and manhandling doctors and paramedics.

“A nine-month-long siege and lockdown are in place. Now a plan has been unveiled to grab Kashmiris’ lands and jobs and settle non-natives in Kashmir. India is doing so to suppress popular opposition to its illicit rule,” he added.