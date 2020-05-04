Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Jamaat-e-Islami’s Al-Khidmat Foundation has established the Covid-19 testing centre in Lahore.

In its landmark move, the Cov­id19 testing centre was inaugurat­ed by Vice Chancellor University of Health and Sciences Professor Javed Akram along with President of Al-Khidmat Foundation Mu­hammad Abdul Shakoor.

Speaking on the occasion, Mu­hammad Abdul Shakoor said that the Al-Khidmat Foundation will continue its support to the gov­ernment in serving the masses un­til the Covid-19 outbreak is con­trolled. He added that this new testing lab will provide its best output with a reasonable price of Rs 3000 which is far less than the market rates.

He assured that their 28 hospi­tals and ambulances will always be ready for helping the govern­ment in serving the humanity in this critical time.

The lab is likely to carry out 100 tests per day.