ISLAMABAD - The Jamaat-e-Islami’s Al-Khidmat Foundation has established the Covid-19 testing centre in Lahore.
In its landmark move, the Covid19 testing centre was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor University of Health and Sciences Professor Javed Akram along with President of Al-Khidmat Foundation Muhammad Abdul Shakoor.
Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Abdul Shakoor said that the Al-Khidmat Foundation will continue its support to the government in serving the masses until the Covid-19 outbreak is controlled. He added that this new testing lab will provide its best output with a reasonable price of Rs 3000 which is far less than the market rates.
He assured that their 28 hospitals and ambulances will always be ready for helping the government in serving the humanity in this critical time.
The lab is likely to carry out 100 tests per day.