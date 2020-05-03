Share:

Being a doctor, I am extremely surprised to see the response of people towards the lockdown situation. On one hand, I see an upsurge of corona-related deaths at our hospital but on the other, it is highly disappointing to witness the ignorant and irresponsible attitude of the public.

People seem to be assuming that the self-isolation period are their summer vacations, hence they are walking and jogging on the roads, playing cricket with family and friends on the streets, taking their pets out for a walk, socialising with the neighbours and above-all, throwing parties with huge gatherings. Is this what will help us fight corona?

Only preventive measures such as washing hands repeatedly and social distancing would help. Otherwise, it would be too late.

AISHA KHAN JADOON,

Karachi.