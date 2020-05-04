Share:

Pakistan Ambassador to United States Asad Majeed Khan says extensive measures taken by the Pakistan government have helped contain spread of Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

In an interview with a leading American newspaper, the Ambassador said economic crisis emerging out of the pandemic will be having severe implications for the countries like Pakistan.

Highlighting the results of recent economic reforms in the country, the Ambassador said COVID-19 has badly affected the economy, which was heading towards a right direction.

In answer to a question, he said a comprehensive approach is needed by international community to effectively counter the implications of Coronavirus situation.