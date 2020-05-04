Share:

Islamabad - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan has briefed the Prime Minister Imran Khan about priority legislative agenda of the government.

According to informed sources, Dr. Babar Awan during his meeting with Prime Minister on Saturday apprised the Prime Minister about several Presidential Ordinances the government wants to make them laws.

Some of the Ordinances, sources said can be legislated with simple majority.

Sources further said that Dr. Babar Awan also briefed the Prime Minister about the progress about the new NAB Law.

“This is one of the priority items of legislative agenda of the government after the NAB Ordinance 2019 expired on last Sunday”, sources said, adding, that government has also engaged the main Opposition parties to take them into confidence.

It was reliably learnt that government is not getting positive cooperation from the Opposition so far and it might eventually opt for doing it again through a Presidential Ordinance. In the previous NAB Ordinance 2019, significant concessions were granted to businesses and civil servants.

However, Prime Minister has last week introduced the Civil Servants (Directory Retirement from Service) Rules 2020 to get rid of ‘incompetent’ officers.

Meanwhile, according to official source, Dr. Babar Awan has called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss government decisions to provide public relief to those affected by the novel coronavirus.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the federal government is using all resources to control the pandemic.

He said the biggest challenge was providing immediate relief to the masses, adding, that the economic team has prepared a timely emergency action plan.

He said that the government is going to take steps to accelerate the economic process in the country. Awan lauded the government for providing relief packages to the poor.