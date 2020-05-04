Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the concerned authorities to provide relief to the common man after reduction in prices of petroleum products.

Usman Buzdar asserted that comprehensive planning should be undertaken in a proactive manner along with its implementation to provide direct benefit to the people of the province as a result of significant decrease in petroleum prices.

He emphasized that masses should be provided relief by decreasing the prices of other items in proportion to decrease in petroleum prices and concerned departments should work in a solid and comprehensive manner in order to provide relief to the masses.

He warned that artificial hike in the prices of vegetables, fruits and pulses would not be tolerated at any cost. CM directed that prices and quality of essential items should be regularly checked and monitored. He stressed that district price control committee should undertake effective measures in order to bring stability in the prices of essential edibles and the selling of essential items should be ensured according to the rate list.

CM warned that no negligence will be tolerated on the implementation of price control mechanism. He maintained that every step of PTI government was taken for the provision of maximum relief to the masses and further emphasized that significant decrease in petroleum prices was a gift for the masses on behalf of PTI government. He appreciated that PTI government by making significant decrease in petroleum prices had also won the hearts of masses.

CM further vowed that government would not allow any hurdle to come across in the journey of making progress under the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

CM VISITS PDMA

HEAD OFFICE

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the Head Office of PDMA and reviewed the control room monitoring system. He observed condition of different cities on dash board live. CM was given briefing on locust, corona situation, Insaaf Imdad Programme and flood at PDMA’s central control room.

CM was apprised that possible arrival of locust from Balochistan and other provinces was being continuously monitored. The CM was informed that a large number of locusts were being seen at Barkhan, Dera Bugti, Dera Murad Jamali and Kashmoor, , adding that 2.8 millionacre of land had been cleared from locust.

Chief minister was also apprised during the briefing that locally manufactured vehicle mounted machine cost ten time less and its performance was also excellent. CM expressed his keen interest in the vehicle mounted machine being locally prepared.

DG PDMA informed that corona situation across the province was being monitored each and every second in every city of the province in the PDMA control room. All departments and districts have been provided more than 0.8 million protected gowns, more than 0.7 million N-95 masks and other medical equipments along with providing spray machines, thermal guns, face shields, goggles and other protective equipments. Sub-committee of PDMA consisting of experts prepared standard decision of personal protection equipment. PDMA also timely provided funds worth Rs2.27 billion to divisional headquarters and districts in order to cope up with coronavirus. With the help of revenue field staff citizens coming from abroad were being identified in the districts. He further informed that tests of citizens and their family members coming from foreign countries were also being conducted.

He was told that two phases of providing aid under Ehsaas Khifalat Programme had been successfully completed. He was ifoermed that Punjab was launching Insaaf Imdad Programme for the first time through its formulated data bank. CM directed to complete all necessary arrangements and flood plans before arrival of flood and appreciated that PDMA was showing exemplary performance to cope up with challenges. He said that for the first time in the history of the province aid would be provided in a transparent manner through data bank and anyone could receive financial assistance in a transparent manner by sending a message from his home. Usman Buzdar further disclosed that Ramzan Package would also be launched after Insaaf Imdad Programme and further added that SoPs were also being formulated with the collaboration of federal government for home quarantine.

CM said he was reviewing corona situation, locust situation, wheat procurement campaign and other programmes including Ramzan Package by visiting different cities of the province. Usman Buzdar also granted approval for giving one-month additional salary to the employees of PDMA on the recommendation of Provincial Minister Mian Khalid. Earlier, Corporate Head of Nestle Waqar Ahmed presented Rs ten million assistance cheque to CM on reaching PDMA headquarter. CM appreciated the assistance and cooperation of private institutions to cope up with corona and other disasters and urged corporate sector to play a vigorous role for ensuring the welfare and betterment of masses. Provincial Minister Mian Khalid, SMBR, DG PDMA, Secretary Information and other concerned officers also attended the meeting.

CM MESSAGE ON WORLD

PRESS FREEDOM DAY

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid rich tributes to the media services on the World Press Freedom Day. he said that he saluted those journalists who laid down their lives for press freedom and media had played a tremendous role to arise collective awareness in the society. He further emphasised that promotion of democracy was linked with freedom of media. Those journalists who stood for truth, honesty and due rights became face of the society, he added. He maintained that press freedom portrayed collective awareness of the society. CM emphasized that responsible journalism should not be free from religious and societal limits. CM Usman Buzdar assured that Punjab government was undertaking all possible measures for the betterment of journalists and journalism.

CM TAKES NOTICE OF CHILD MOLESTATION IN SADIQABAD

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of child molestation incident in the area of Sadiqabad and sought report from RPO Bahawalpur. He also directed to initiate action against the accused according to law. CM further directed that justice should be provided to family members of the affected child at all costs. Police arrested the accused named Asad Ullah alias Babu on charges of molesting the child.