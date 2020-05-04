Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has convened a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee on May 04 (Monday) at 1:30pm in the Punjab Assembly. Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Mohammad Mazari will preside over the meeting.

The meeting will prepare SOPs for Assembly session summoned on May 08 in consultation with the parliamentary leaders of all parties. In this regard, Secretary Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti has issued the notification.

Meanwhile, Ch Parvez Elahi telephoned Coronavirus infected National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to inquire about his health.

Ch Parvez Elahi prayed for early recovery of Asad Qaiser and his family members and expressed best wishes for them. During their telephonic conversation, views were exchanged about political situation and other matters of mutual interest.