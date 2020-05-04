ISLAMABAD - The federal government has said that it is working beyond its domain to help the provinces fight the locust attack as after the 18th Amendment the Center is mandated to deal locust from only international perspective and maintaining contacts with locust warning organizations.
The federal government is revising the National Action Plan for locust and is likely to hire new aircrafts for spraying pesticides to overcome the shortage of aircrafts, said a spokesman of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) said here yesterday.
In response to the Sindh government’s allegations that the federal government is doing nothing for locust threat, the spokesman of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) said that the federal government is fully aware of its responsibilities and is actively pursuing the locust threat to the country.
The Prime Minister of Pakistan has convened three special meetings on locust and approved and released funds, amounting to Rs. 1 billion to combat the locust threat. It is clarified that locust is not restricted to Sindh alone, rather it has its presence and invaded other provinces as well.
The spokesman said that locust is an international phenomenon, threatening around 60 countries of the world. In Pakistan, swarms of desert locust are expected to migrate from Iran and other places to summer breeding regions in Sindh and Punjab. The movement of these locusts across border cannot be restricted.
In anticipation of the possible threat, the federal government has evoked a national emergency on locust, and as a result, a National Action Plan (NAP-DL-PAK) was put into place in collaboration with the provinces.
Resultantly, strong measures have been taken to survey the land areas in all the provinces in order to take control measures, where necessary.
According to the NDMA report, a total of 153,665 square km area has been surveyed. Out of this, 50,148 square km is in Sindh. Besides, active military units are deployed on the ground for support in terms of men and material. Survey reports are regularly shared with FAO for obtaining technical guidance and support.
The Department of Plant Protection (DPP), Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R), is working beyond its mandate, as after the 18th Amendment, the federal government is mandated to deal locust from only international perspective and maintaining contacts with locust warning organizations.
The spokesperson said that the present locust swarm spotted in Sindh is from Koh e Suleman range and not from Baluchistan. As a safeguard, DPP has deployed three ground teams, one helicopter and one Beaver aircraft in Sukkar.
Locust migration will start at the end of this month from Baluchistan and other countries. During this migration, these migratory swarms are expected to cross through the cropping area of Sindh, for which the Sindh government may alert their agriculture staff to be ready for response. In this connection, 50 Agriculture officers of Sindh Agriculture Departments were trained by DPP experts previously.
With the meagre resources of aircraft availability, the maximum aerial control activities were undertaken in the province of Sindh during 2019 (20,300 hectares), and will be continued this year as well.
Similarly, during previous year, maximum area 185,000 hectares were treated in Sindh, out of total 300,000 hectares. To overcome the shortage of aircrafts, the Federal Government is in the process of hiring aircrafts for spraying. More than 100,000 litres ULV pesticide has been stored in Sindh, and a greater quantity can be provided on requirement. Twelve (12) EC sprayers for the control of locust in the cultivated areas have also been deployed in various districts of Sindh to overcome the problem.
Moreover, 87 ULV sprayers have been ordered by NDMA. Unfortunately, the delivery of these sprayers has been delayed due to the COVID-19 situation in the country of manufacture.
The Ministry of National Food Security and Research is in the process of revising the National Action Plan for Locust, to make it more effective and resourceful. Instead of blame gaming, MNFS&R strongly appreciates the coordinated response of all stakeholders to combat this threat, including Sindh, said the spokesman.