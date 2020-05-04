Share:

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday has said that opposition parties doing politics on coronavirus situation is alarming.

In a statement, the CM said that Pakistani nation will never forgive those doing negative politics in this time of need.

The incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has not left the people alone to suffer in this current situation, he added.

Earlier, CM Sardar Usman Buzdar had assured to resolve the issues of traders and businessmen who are facing difficulties due to the coronavirus lockdown.

He said that the government is keen to provide more relief to the industrialists in this time of need.