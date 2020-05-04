Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has termed the approval of provincial cabinet for setting up the “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Grid and Transmission Company”

as an important step of the provincial government

and said with this initiative, the provincial government will be able to have its own system and infrastructure for the transmission and distribution of its power production.In a statement issued here on Sunday, the Chief Minister termed the cabinet’s approval as a historic decision and said that it would facilitate the provincial

government to transmit its power production to national grid as well as to the local consumers adding

that it will prove to be a milestone for making the province self-reliant both in power production as well as power distribution infrastructure.The Chief Minister further said that there was huge potential of hydel power generation in the province, and the provincial government in coordination with the federal government, was working under a