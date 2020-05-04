Share:

The number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in the country has soared to 20,164.

According to National Command and Operation Centre, these include 7524 cases in Punjab, 7465 in Sindh, 3129 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1218 in Balochistan, 364 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 393 in Islamabad Capital Territory and 71 in Azad Kashmir.

5114 patients have so far recovered while the death toll from the virus stands at 457. Seventeen new deaths and 981 new cases have been reported during last twenty four hours.

Officials have recorded more than 3.5 million cases and more than 245,000 deaths since the virus emerged in China in December.