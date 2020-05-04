Share:

MIRPURKHAS - A constable was seriously injured due to indiscriminate firing by two bike riders here near Government Ibne Rushd Girls College.

Report said that a constable of Mehran police station Muhammad Muneer was on his duty that two unknown bike riders appeared there.

When the constable tried to stop them over pillion riding, suddenly one of them opened indiscriminate firing at him as a result of which he sustained serious injuries.

He was rushed to the Civil Hospital where he was operated upon to take out the bullet from his body. Later the injured was admitted to Surgical Ward of the hospital.

The assailants, however, managed to flee from the spot after the incident.

Attempt to murder case was lodged with Mehran police station on behalf of the state against the unknown suspects.

Later, police carried out raids and apprehended four suspected persons from different places and interrogated them.

Fire burns furniture, other household items:

Fire broke out in a house, adjacent to the food department godowns near Mir Allahbachayo Colony on Saturday.

Reports say that fire that broke out due to unknown reasons engulfed the nearby shrubs and heap of filth.

Fire brigade vehicle arrived there and with hectic efforts of some hours fire was extinguished.

The fire gutted the furniture and other items of owner of the house.