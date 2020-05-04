Share:

100 Pakistanis, who have returned from Abu Dhabi, have been tested positive for coronavirus today.

According to details, a flight carrying over 200 Pakistani passengers landed in Islamabad from Abu Dhabi on April 28.

Following the SOPs prepared by the government, all the passengers were screened at the airport and were shifted to the quarantine center.

On ther other hand, Pakistan has reported 22 more fatalities from novel coronavirus as the death toll in the country has reached 462. The nationwide tally of COVID-19 patients jumped to 20,186 while 1,083 cases were reported in 24 hours.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center, Punjab remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 7,524 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 7,465 in Sindh, 3,129 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,218 in Balochistan, 415 in Islamabad, 364 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 71 in Azad Kashmir.

Number of patients recovered from Coronavirus is 5,590 now.