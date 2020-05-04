Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) would start delivering the fifth consignment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the doctors and paramedics working across the country hospitals within the next few days. According to NDMA spokesman, the delivery of fourth consignment of PPEs among the doctors and paramedics across the country hospitals, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, had already been completed. He said the testing kits had already been sent to provinces in sufficient quantity. The country wide hospitals had already been delivered 1,53,565 N-95 masks, 3,891,588 facemasks, 9,55,417 protective suits, 1,44,467 gowns, 1,033,643 gloves, 3,46,896 surgical caps,36,520 face shields, 211,244 shoe covers and 97,982 protective goggles. Separate details of delivered PPEs could be spotted at website of NDMA.